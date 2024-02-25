Let us all talk about our first time

With the likelihood of having an election this year my mind went to think about the first general election I followed, which was 1992.

As a callow thirteen year old I had Conservative leanings another thing that interested the geek in me was the statistics associated with a general election.

What added to the excitement was the dawning realisation that the result was going against expectations, something we saw again in 2015 and 2017. I do not expect a repeat at the next election.

Share your memories of the first general election you followed in the comments.

TSE