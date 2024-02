The warning signs are there for the GOP for November’s election

So 49% of Republicans in Iowa, 44% in NH, and about 40% in South Carolina voted against Trump who is essentially running as an incumbent.



Warning signs for Trump’s general election campaign. pic.twitter.com/Chjb5GbF18 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 25, 2024

Vote by party ID, per exit poll



SC

Republican: Trump 72, Haley 28

Independent: Haley 59, Trump 40



NH

Republican: Trump 74, Haley 25

Independent: Haley 58, Trump 39 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 25, 2024

I feel confident that the insurrectionist former President will lose the Presidential election based on the available information and precedents. Last night’s South Carolina primary reinforced that, particularly the way Independents are breaking.

There’s a been a real pattern over the last few years that the GOP do worse than the opinion polls suggests whilst inevitably the Dems do better.

TSE