Could we see Reform poll higher than the Tories before the election in an opinion poll?

?Lee Anderson suspended



A spokesperson for Chief Whip Simon Hart said:



"Following his refusal to apologise for comments made yesterday, the Chief Whip has suspended the Conservative whip from Lee Anderson MP." — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) February 24, 2024

? Unsentimentally swift:



Lee Anderson removed from Tory MP WhatsApp group pic.twitter.com/nAI1bxcfNo — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) February 24, 2024

With the news that the political gadfly Lee Anderson has been suspended from the Tory party, not for his comments, but for his inability to apologise I wonder if Reform are about to get their first MP.

In November Lee Anderson admitted that he was offered ‘a lot of money’ to join Reform UK, the then Tory deputy chairman was secretly taped claiming that the party Farage built is tapping up MPs amid accusations of £430,000 ‘bribes’ to defect.

Prior to Lee Anderson’s suspension this thread was going to be about whether this side of the general election we would see Reform outpoll the Tories. The YouGov poll earlier this week had the Tories only 7% ahead of Reform.

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention (20-21 Feb)



Con: 20% (-4 from 14-15 Feb)

Lab: 46% (+2)

Lib Dem: 9% (=)

Reform UK: 13% (+2)

Green: 7% (-1)

SNP: 4% (+1)https://t.co/Ct0arvHJlv pic.twitter.com/VAe1CU1evg — YouGov (@YouGov) February 22, 2024

This poll feels like a bit of an outlier but it only need a bit of a swing and sample variation for the Tories to be behind Reform, getting their first MP might be the trigger for that. I expect the Tory party will respond calmly to any defection or poll putting them behind Reform.

