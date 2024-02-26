London Tories recognise the damage Lee Anderson is causing them, will the wider party?
Former Labour councillor turned Tory MP Lee Anderson may rival Liz Truss as the greatest political sleeper agent this century.
London Tories have realised the damage he is causing them the way they are publicly repudiating his divisive rhetoric.
Sadly Ladbrokes have pulled their market on this year’s London Mayoral election having the widest margin of victory.
As we can see above the attempts to smear Sadiq Khan fail badly. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sadiq Khan instruct m’learned friends, anyone who tried to defend Lee Anderson should reflect on the words of Susan Hall and Neil Garratt, otherwise they too will experience the wrath of Khan and the electorate.
TSE