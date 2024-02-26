London Tories recognise the damage Lee Anderson is causing them, will the wider party?

Let's come together. Sadiq Khan and I have lots of disagreements – but on this vital issue, we agree. Antisemitic and anti-Muslim hatred has no place in our city or in our politics. We must do everything we can to stamp it out.https://t.co/VdP4scwAI8 — Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) February 26, 2024

I have no shortage of criticisms of Mayor Khan as regular viewers will know, but he is not an Islamist, he is not in the pockets of Islamists, and I completely disagree with anyone who says otherwise. — Neil Garratt AM (@NeilGarratt) February 23, 2024

Anderson's defending his false slur about Khan being controlled by Islamists with "we've got to get Khan out at the election in May" may increase the damage to the London Conservatives, who are dragged back into how their 2016 campaign crossed the line on politics/prejudice pic.twitter.com/EQpWfuMzZo — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) February 26, 2024

Former Labour councillor turned Tory MP Lee Anderson may rival Liz Truss as the greatest political sleeper agent this century.

London Tories have realised the damage he is causing them the way they are publicly repudiating his divisive rhetoric.

Sadly Ladbrokes have pulled their market on this year’s London Mayoral election having the widest margin of victory.

As we can see above the attempts to smear Sadiq Khan fail badly. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sadiq Khan instruct m’learned friends, anyone who tried to defend Lee Anderson should reflect on the words of Susan Hall and Neil Garratt, otherwise they too will experience the wrath of Khan and the electorate.

TSE