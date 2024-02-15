Not the news Rishi wanted on double by-election day
As voters in Kingswood and Wellingborough go out today to vote if this MRP is anywhere near accurate then Labour are going to win these by-elections handsomely.
Over on Betfair there is a market on how many seats the Tories will lose, the value is, apart from laying the Tories losing more than 400 seats which is an impossibility considering they only won 365 seats at the last election, could be backing the Tories to lose in the 250-299 and 300-350 seats.
Sunak’s double whammy today and really will get the voting Tory today is the news the UK has officially entered a technical recession.
As an aside this type of polling and the recession news makes a May election most unlikely.
TSE