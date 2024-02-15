Not the news Rishi wanted on double by-election day

Exclusive: Bombshell MRP poll predicts Tories will lose three-quarters of their seats



Full seat-by-seat results and map ?https://t.co/1Kg0kWRSPi — John Stevens (@johnestevens) February 14, 2024

We have our first MRP to put the Tories below 100 seats. (Find out now / Electoral calculus – 18k sample).https://t.co/Ax5jbbpBzJ pic.twitter.com/cxUCtRc2Cf — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) February 14, 2024

As voters in Kingswood and Wellingborough go out today to vote if this MRP is anywhere near accurate then Labour are going to win these by-elections handsomely.

Over on Betfair there is a market on how many seats the Tories will lose, the value is, apart from laying the Tories losing more than 400 seats which is an impossibility considering they only won 365 seats at the last election, could be backing the Tories to lose in the 250-299 and 300-350 seats.

Sunak’s double whammy today and really will get the voting Tory today is the news the UK has officially entered a technical recession.

It's official.

The UK has fallen into recession.

Latest @ONS figures show gross domestic product shrank by 0.3% in Q4 2023. That follows a 0.1% contraction in Q3. And two successive quarters of contraction is widely regarded as a technical recession. — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) February 15, 2024

Perhaps even more important than overall GDP is GDP per capita, which adjusts for the rising population (v important given the scale of migration flows recently). It’s probably a better measure of real economic growth.

And it’s down by 0.7% in 2023.

That’s very bad! pic.twitter.com/HCVluW9u38 — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) February 15, 2024

Two quarters of contraction of real GDP will get headlines, but maybe this is the real story ?



? GDP per person dropped every quarter of 2023. It hasn't grown since Q1 2022

? That's 7 quarters – longest unbroken run without per capita GDP growth since records began in 1955 pic.twitter.com/bknjT5TlMy — Andy Bruce (@BruceReuters) February 15, 2024

Don't know about you but I'm old enough to remember when a 'technical recession' was called a recession. — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) February 15, 2024

As an aside this type of polling and the recession news makes a May election most unlikely.

