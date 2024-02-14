If punters are right then Donald Trump is going to become President again early next year and that will have profound implications for the United Kingdom. His dangerous comments about NATO last week place Europe in a perilous position and only modern day Tankies in the United Kingdom could defend him.

So what if Donald Trump follows through on his words and damages NATO? I suspect Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will have to look at joining a replacement for NATO which is likely to be a European Army under the auspices of the EU, with Brexit being seen as popular as a prostate exam from Edward Scissorhands the public would likely back Rejoin if it ensures security for the United Kingdom.

Starmer could cite the precedent of Sir Winston Churchill who proposed unification between the United Kingdom and France in early 1940 when things were getting dicey in European as a warmonger spread his nationalism across Europe. but the unification didn’t take place, because true to form the French capitulated quicker than anyone could have anticipated

Ladbrokes are offering 40/1 that the United Kingdom will rejoin the EU in 2025, if that bet was 2026 or 2027 I might be interested.

What interesting times we live in, Donald Trump might ensure the United Kingdom’s rightful place at the heart of the Europe again which befits our history, with the Battle of Waterloo being primus inter pares of the United Kingdom leading a united Europe against a warmonger.

TSE