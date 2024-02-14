What to read in to this?

.@SimonWDC on Democrats flipping George Santos’ seat: Something dramatic and historic is happening. Democrats keep over performing expectations, and Republicans keep struggling. It's showing up in every kind of race, all over the country pic.twitter.com/HOQFKktST8 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) February 14, 2024

Overnight the Dems won the special election from the GOP. Now a lot of this will be down to George Santos who was expelled from Congress for fraud and lying about his personal history.

This is a seat that the Dems won in 2020 but lost in the midterms, given the poor polling for Biden this gain for the Dems seems like good news, as the Tweet above implies it fits a pattern of the Dems over performing the polls/the GOP under performing, the US, like the UK, isn’t immune to having polling failures.

The bad weather may have also contributed to the result but I do have this expectation that the Dems will be more motivated to turn out than the GOP voters (not by much but enough to make a difference.)

TSE