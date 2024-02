Being told that the diagnosis is dementia

On Monday I had an appointment at the local NHS memory clinic to hear the results of a series of tests that had been carried out on me.

The news was as bad as I had feared and was told that I have had dementia.

This is a very hard thing to be aware of and I am determined to make the best of what time I have left.

I was very impressed by the manner of the person who told me because giving people bad news is hardly pleasurable.

Mike Smithson