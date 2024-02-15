Beware the Bookie rules before betting on a GE2024 overall majority

To illsustrate this thread I am showing how Snarkets define an overall maajority in its GE24 market,

As can be seen LAB majority punters will only end up on the winning side if the party chalks up 326 seats which is 124 than was achived at GE2019.

It is quite likely that Starmer will get what effectively is a majority but which does not meet the bookie definition. The bookie rules do not take into account factors like Sinn Fein MPs not taking their seats.

Yes I think LAB is going to “win” the election and Starmer will be one to get a call from the palace. But it is quite possible it won’t make 124 gains.

Mike Smithson