Will GE2024 produce a majority seats winner with a minority of votes?

The report notes:

“In 2010, First Past the Post delivered us a coalition government, the first since 1945, under a system designed to produce single-party majorities. In 2015, First Past the Post gave us the most disproportionate election to date with a majority government secured with under 37 percent of the vote share. In 2017, despite over 80 percent of votes going to just two parties (the highest combined vote share since 1970), First Past the Post could not deliver a majority government. And in 2019 a huge majority was delivered with the difference between a hung parliament and large majority resting within a polling margin of error.”

Currently Labour is polling in the mid or high 40ies and it has been a long time since either the Tories or LAB were recording shares of 50% or more.

Well done to the society for raising this issue. Alas I cannot see either the Tories or LAB wanting to change a system that is so benefcial to the.

Mike Smithson