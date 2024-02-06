Upending assumptions

NEW INSIGHT: Despite Trump's self-proclaimed role in overturning Roe, only 48% of voters believe he will pursue a national abortion ban and only 24% blame him for new abortion bans.



The disparity highlights the need to brand Trump on abortion in 2024.https://t.co/s1ygcW0dNe — Data for Progress (@DataProgress) February 5, 2024

Democrats must place blame on Trump for his role in restricting abortion rights.



But Democrats also must rebuild voters' trust, emphasizing that Democrats will restore and protect fundamental rights if given control of Congress and the White House.https://t.co/s1ygcW0dNe — Data for Progress (@DataProgress) February 5, 2024

One of the major pillars for me expecting Joe Biden to win re-election is abortion. The anticipated red wave election in 2022 failed to materialise was down to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in mid 2022.

The Republicans ended up with just a net gain of 4 seats in the House and also allowed the Democratic Party to maintain control of the Senate, and there have also been several elections in which several states have either enshrined. abortion into the state constitution or rejected abortion bans.

As the polling above shows, despite Donald Trump taking credit for overturning Roe the country only 24% credit him for the new abortion bans which is not what I expected to see and leads me to question my betting strategy.

Perhaps I am missing the wood for the trees with the fact 48% of the public believe Trump will pursue new abortion bans but if Biden does win he needs to get that 24% figure higher, as mentioned above the state elections which have protected the right to have an abortion is an indicator that abortion will have an important impact on the election.

