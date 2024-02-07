Punters give Trump a 79% chance of winning every state primary

This market relates to whether Donald Trump finishes in first place in the popular vote in every Republican presidential primary and caucus in which delegates are at stake (within the 50 US states only). For the purposes of these market rules, a ‘competitive’ primary or caucus is defined as a primary or caucus in which delegates are expected to be allocated based on the results. Non-binding primaries are therefore not considered competitive. Primaries and caucuses outside the 50 US states will not count towards market settlement (e.g. District of Columbia primary, Virgin Islands caucus etc.) Non-binding primaries or caucuses will also not count towards market settlement (for example, the Nevada primary scheduled for 6 February 2024 is, as of 2 January, scheduled to be non-binding)