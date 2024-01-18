Rwandan discussions

Britons' preferences for the Rwanda policy



All Britons

Keep as is: 20%

Adapt to something similar: 17%

Scrap altogether: 40%



2019 Con voters

Keep as is: 37%

Adapt to something similar: 26%

Scrap altogether: 20%https://t.co/bNWfox3YXu pic.twitter.com/Pk2SdOxZEj — YouGov (@YouGov) January 17, 2024

Do Britons think the Rwanda plan would be good value for money?



All Britons

Good value for money: 19%

Not good value: 47%



2019 Con voters

Good value for money: 32%

Not good value: 34%https://t.co/6sLKxIUlvF pic.twitter.com/sNcrVPK0HF — YouGov (@YouGov) January 17, 2024

A market I would love to see is if any migrants actually get sent to Rwanda before the general election I suspect the answer would be zero.

What these findings from YouGov show is that public think the policy isn’t effective nor value for money which means even if people are sent to Rwanda it might not be a vote winner.

Rishi Sunak appears to have wasted an awful lot of political capital for little reward, this is the sort of failure that will haunt him during a general election campaign.

TSE