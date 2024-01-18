And so to New Hampshire where one of the primaries won’t count

Next Tuesday we have the WH2024 primary in New Hampshire which has traditionally been the first state to decide.

Unlike Iowa where only the Republicans have their caucus in New Hampshire we have full primaries for both of the main parties. Only problem is that this year whatever. happens in the Democrat primary will have no impact whatsoever on who gets the nomination.

Before the campaign started Biden’s party decided that the traditional order of primaries should not be followed and the first election for the Democrats should be in South Carolina.

That’s fine except that New Hampshire has a state law that its primary should be the first in the nation. The result is that the state will still be having its vote but what happens will have no impact on who is the Democratic nominee at the presidential election in November.

The betting however is not affected.

Mike Smithson