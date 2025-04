Tories won’t be in the top 2 at the next election if Badenoch maintains these numbers

It is quite staggering that barely a third of 2024 Tory voters think Kemi Badenoch would make the better Prime Minister.

She does have time to turn things around before the next election (if the Tory Party gives her time) but it appears the country has concluded that when it comes to Kemi Badenoch we might be talking about a .22 calibre mind in a .357 magnum world.

TSE