Unquiet flows the Don

A balance sheet of Donald Trump’s first three months in power:

Achievements:

1) Succeeded in making himself and many friends very rich through shorting shares and government contracts;

2) Succeeded in getting all his criminal cases deferred indefinitely;

3) Succeeded in getting criminal cases against his allies deferred or dismissed;

4) Succeeded in appointing his cronies and sycophants to cabinet posts (even though you would not want a cabinet with this many screws loose);

5) Succeeded in royally pissing off all his allies with his bizarre and erratic behaviour;

6) Succeeded in getting into Putin’s good books and therefore getting nice words out of a man he admires very much;

7) Succeeded in making James Buchanan, Richard Nixon and Herbert Hoover look like great Presidents.

Failures:

1) Failed to stop the war in Ukraine, which if anything is getting more intense;

2) Failed to stop the war in Gaza, which has resumed when Netanyahu’s career required it;

3) Failed to implement tariffs, except on things America doesn’t import;

4) Failed to comply with court orders on basic points of law;

5) Failed to invade Canada, Greenland, Panama and Gaza;

6) Failed to cut government spending, instead having to rehire people fired by mistake or illegally at vast expense.

1-6 on achievements means he’s probably happy with life, somewhere in the recesses of his less than brilliant mind.

His failures he will blame on the Woke.

He will never admit 7. But that is probably the most significant of them given his authoritarian tendencies. He will have convinced himself because of the first six that he is very popular and therefore will easily win the midterms. But because he’s becoming historically unpopular they are likely to be – difficult – for him.

And if they are, expect even more industrial scale vote rigging in 2028.

Y Doethur

Y Doethur teaches politics. He’s currently struggling to keep up with case studies on the executive power and checks and balances while teaching US politics.