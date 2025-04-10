Third term problems Third term problems 10/4/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment Economist/YouGov Poll, April 5-852% of U.S. adult citizens think that Donald Trump will attempt to serve a third term as president17% think that he should attempt to serve a third term8% think the Constitution allows Trump to serve a third termtoday.yougov.com/politics/art…— YouGov America (@today.yougov.com) 2025-04-09T21:07:48.788Z Economist/YouGov Poll, April 5-870% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans think Trump will try to serve a third term3% and 36% think he should attempt to serve a third term2% and 16% think the Constitution allows Trump to serve a third termtoday.yougov.com/politics/art…— YouGov America (@today.yougov.com) 2025-04-09T21:07:48.789Z i find this polling intriguing because I was expecting more Republican voters to a) want Trump to have a third term and b) believe the constitution allows him to do so. TSE