Labour cuts v Tory cuts

Britons tend to think Labour's cuts are larger than those made by the coalition government in 2010-15Larger: 30%Similar size: 16%Smaller: 15%(Don't know: 39%)

Britons also tend to think that Labour's cuts are more unfair than those under the coalition government in 2010-15More unfair: 33%Similar: 18%Fairer: 11%(Don't know: 38%)

Britons are split 28-31% on whether Labour's cuts are necessary (although Labour voters fall 37-25% in favour)The public are also split on whether the coalition's cuts were necessary in retrospect, at 30-29%

‘A true victory is to make your enemy see they were wrong to oppose you in the first place. To force them to acknowledge your greatness.’ – Gul Dukat, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

I find this polling fascinating, for the simple fact that the public see Labour’s cuts as significantly more unfair than the coalition cuts. George Osborne must be experiencing a frisson of comfort upon seeing this polling and channelling his inner Gul Dukat.

This polling is the culmination of fourteen years of Labour telling the world that the Tory/coalition cuts were a choice rather than the economic and fiscal necessity of the Tories having to deal with the legacy of Gordon Brown abolishing boom and bust.

Whilst Labour worry about being vulnerable to Reform, I think they are even more vulnerable on their left as voters are unhappy with austerity, something the Greens and SNP could benefit from.

