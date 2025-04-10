Labour cuts v Tory cuts
‘A true victory is to make your enemy see they were wrong to oppose you in the first place. To force them to acknowledge your greatness.’ – Gul Dukat, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
I find this polling fascinating, for the simple fact that the public see Labour’s cuts as significantly more unfair than the coalition cuts. George Osborne must be experiencing a frisson of comfort upon seeing this polling and channelling his inner Gul Dukat.
This polling is the culmination of fourteen years of Labour telling the world that the Tory/coalition cuts were a choice rather than the economic and fiscal necessity of the Tories having to deal with the legacy of Gordon Brown abolishing boom and bust.
Whilst Labour worry about being vulnerable to Reform, I think they are even more vulnerable on their left as voters are unhappy with austerity, something the Greens and SNP could benefit from.
TSE