Punters react to the tariff announcements

Assuming the free and fair elections are held in 2028 then the longer Trump’s tariffs are in place then the bigger the Republican Party defeat.

Last year I regularly posted on PB that the economic polling would presage a Trump victory, particularly on the cost of living issue Trump’s tariffs will push up prices to a rather high level and that will bugger up the Republican Party (as will the carnage on the stock market.)

In the way Boris Johnson promised Brexit would reduce immigration then as Prime Minister delivered recording breaking levels of immigrations, voters do not like being taken for fools.

TSE