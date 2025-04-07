Party brands

On Friday I pointed out that Starmer’s ratings were improving (and Farage’s ratings fell) and it is no surprise to see Labour’s ratings improve whilst Reform’s fall.

I am keen on this type of polling because it gives an indication what level of tactical voting we might see against the parties. Normally I would expect Labour to have a substantial edge on this but based on this Labour might not have much advantage over Reform but the caveat is that we are likely over four years away from the next election and polls aren’t static.

These findings also show the challenge Kemi Badenoch is facing.

TSE