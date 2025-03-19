At what point do the Tories think about ditching Badenoch?

If I were Robert Jenrick I would be sharing this finding from JL Partners to my colleagues pointing out the public see Kemi Badenoch as useless as the left hand side of the Countdown clock.

I am wondering if backing the 5/2 that Ladbrokes are offering on 2025 being the year Badenoch is replaced might be value, previously my expectation was 2026 if the Tories finish behind Labour and Reform in the Scottish and Welsh devolved elections.

TSE