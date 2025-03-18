How low can Elon Musk sink?

Elon Musk has become even more unpopular in the UK since January, and is now unpopular overall among Reform UK votersAll BritonsFavourable: 13% (-5 from 12-13 Jan)Unfavourable: 80% (+9)Reform UK votersFavourable: 36% (-11)Unfavourable: 58% (+18)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-18T12:28:53.551Z

Donald Trump continues to be more unpopular with Reform UK voters than before his argument with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White HouseAll BritonsFavourable: 16% (-6 from 16-17 Feb)Unfavourable: 78% (+5)Reform UK votersFavourable: 48% (-18)Unfavourable: 47% (+19)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-18T12:28:53.552Z

I suspect if Elon Musk (and Donald Trump) try to intervene in British politics it will backfire, Rupert Lowe will be best advised to swerve an endorsement from the The Fast & The Fuhrer.

TSE