The next Liberal leader

We all remember OGH’s 50/1 bet on Obama. Well, I’ve got another for you! 50/1 on Mark Carney to be next leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. Oh… sorry, no, the bookies are offering 1/50 on Carney. Bet £50 and win £1 if he is elected.

Is he really such a foregone conclusion? I’ve not seen any polling of party members, but the last two polls of Liberal voters had him 54pp and 40pp up against Chrystia Freeland, his nearest rival. (It is not a deep rivalry. Carney is godfather of one of Freeland’s children.) Freeland had been doing better in the polling earlier.

Could this change? The first debate (in French) was last night. Carney fumbled his French a bit (saying at one point he is “in agreement with Hamas”), but the debate doesn’t seem to have been a turning point in the campaign. There is another tonight (in English). Voting then starts on Wednesday. Freeland is available at 12/1 with Ladbrokes.

Bondegezou