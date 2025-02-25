Ukraine matters

How important to Britain’s national interest, if at all, do you think the outcome of the war in Ukraine is?Very important: 37%Fairly important: 37%Not very important: 9%Not at all important: 4%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-24T16:37:32.712Z

Since Donald Trump’s second inauguration things aren’t looking well for Ukraine and Brits realise the outcome of the war is key to our national interest which presents problems for Nigel Farage and Reform.

Nigel Farage looks set to play the role of Orville the Duck to Donald Trump’s Keith Harris which I think will go down very badly with the public and coupled with yesterday’s news that

‘The former leader of Reform UK in Wales accepted bribes in exchange for making favourable statements about Russia in the European Parliament, a court has heard.Nathan Gill, 51, is charged with eight counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery’

Farage’s opponents can build a strong narrative against Farage, within the bounds of sub-judice, that Farage doesn’t have the best nterests of the UK at heart but is rather doing the bidding of Donald Trump.

TSE