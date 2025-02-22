PB Predictions Competition 2025 – The Entries

For those curious about the PB Prediction Competition, the full list of entries can be found in this spreadsheet.

PB Prediction Competition 2025 – Entries

Most of the questions won’t be settled until the end of the year, although we do have one which should be answered very soon:

Question 7. Number of seats won by the AfD in the 2025 German Federal Election.

For Question 7. we have a low entry of 88 AfD seats, a high of 200, and the average of all entries is 137 (rounded). There’s not long to wait to see how we all fared on that question.

Regarding the other questions, as you will see there is not too much to surprise in the predictions – aside perhaps from the fact that only two of us have correctly predicted that England are going to win the Ashes. All ye of little faith!

Ben Pointer

PS

I have recorded entries from the following. If you think you entered and you aren’t on this list, post a response to this thread with the word “competition” in the text and preferably a clue of when you posted your entry. Alternatively, PM me.

I will include any entries posted before the end of January that I have so far missed if you let me know.

