PB Predictions Competition 2025 – The Entries
For those curious about the PB Prediction Competition, the full list of entries can be found in this spreadsheet.
PB Prediction Competition 2025 – Entries
Most of the questions won’t be settled until the end of the year, although we do have one which should be answered very soon:
Question 7. Number of seats won by the AfD in the 2025 German Federal Election.
For Question 7. we have a low entry of 88 AfD seats, a high of 200, and the average of all entries is 137 (rounded). There’s not long to wait to see how we all fared on that question.
Regarding the other questions, as you will see there is not too much to surprise in the predictions – aside perhaps from the fact that only two of us have correctly predicted that England are going to win the Ashes. All ye of little faith!
Ben Pointer
PS
I have recorded entries from the following. If you think you entered and you aren’t on this list, post a response to this thread with the word “competition” in the text and preferably a clue of when you posted your entry. Alternatively, PM me.
I will include any entries posted before the end of January that I have so far missed if you let me know.
Entries recorded from:
algarkirk
Barnesian
BartholomewRoberts
BatteryCorrectHorse
Benpointer
Big_G_NorthWales
Biggles
CharlieShark
Cookie
DavidL
DoctorG
Driver
Eabhal
Essexit
Fairliered
FF43
Foss
Foxy
Gingray
hamiltonace
HYUFD
IanB2
kinabalu
Lennon
madmacs
malcolmg
Malmesbury
MarqueeMark
MattW
Maxh
Morris_Dancer
MrBristol
NickPalmer
NickyBreakspear
No_Offence_Alan
Northern_Al
OldKingCole
Omnium
OnlyLivingBoy
Pagan2
paulo
Pro_Rata
Pulpstar
rkrkrk
rottenborough
SandyRentool
sarissa
Sean_F
Selebian
Shecorns88
Stuartinromford
Sunil_Prasannan
Taz
turbotubbs
ydoethur