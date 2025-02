.@JDVance is right.



Europe’s governments – especially Britain’s – are treating George Orwell’s 1984 like an instruction manual.



That's why we are establishing a new free speech media network, with some help from our American allies.



More news soon…. https://t.co/FGz6PGRcLL — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 20, 2025

The Lib Dems are setting themselves as the one GB wide party who are unambiguously publicly anti Trump which may lead to a polling boost for them if Trump’s appeasement of Putin/sellout of Ukraine continues, Tim Farron shows how they are utilising that approach.

The intervention from Liz Truss also confirms that Kemi Badenoch was absolutely right when she wanted Liz Truss to shut up

TSE