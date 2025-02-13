Reshuffle talk is in the air but Reeves is safe but not Phillipson

It’s not been an entirely auspicious start for Starmer’s government and a reshuffle might achieve a reset.

It is no surprise that Bridget Phillipson and Lord Hermer are llkely to be moved on, the former for her poor handling of the inevitable consequences of adding VAT to private school fees mid academic year and other assorted problems at the DfE.

Lord Hermer is no surprise for the way the Chagos Island deal has been handled, he is proving to be the Liz Truss of Attorneys General.

Ultimately Starmer’s chances of winning the next election come down to the economy and he continues to place his trust in Rachel Reeves.

TSE