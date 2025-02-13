This morning I said Rachel Reeves was safe in the forthcoming reshuffle

With my usual impeccable timing this morning I wrote a piece based on The I newspaper’s article that Rachel Reeves was safe in the forthcoming reshuffle, a few hours later as we can see with the screenshot above from the BBC News website that may be a dubious prediction.

Having read the articles I think with Rachel Reeves there’s no smoking gun, the stories are embarrassing but not a resigning matter, but if these types of stories become more numerous then she might be in trouble.

TSE