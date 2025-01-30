The Wrath of Khan

The revived plans for a third runway at Heathrow has brought out all the NIMBYs in London led by the mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan. Looking ahead to the 2028 London mayoral election and I wonder if the announcement and resultant contretemps will damage Labour in this election with a mixture of those Labour NIMBYs annoyed at the plans whilst some will be outraged by Khan’s disloyalty.

The election is held under first past the post now so it is possible to win on a very low share of the vote and I wonder if the biggest beneficiaries will be the Green Party of England & Wales who have so far picked up a lot of support from left leaning voters who are annoyed at Labour over wider issues.

As far as I can see only Ladbrokes has a market up on the 2028 London mayoral election and the market is based on candidates not party, so I think there may well be some value on backing Zoë Garbett at 50/1, she was the Green candidate in 2024. If you feel courageous you may wish to back the noted environmentalist and Bollywood fan Lord Goldsmith at 33/1 but that’s not something I am backing.

TSE