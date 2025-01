The number of Britons saying the UK was right to vote to leave the EU has hit its lowest level since the referendum, ahead of the fifth anniversary of Brexit on FridayRight to vote to leave: 30% (-3 from Nov)Wrong to vote to leave: 55% (=)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-01-29T11:20:16.742Z

Most Britons support rejoining the EU% who support…Closer relationship with EU, without rejoining it or components: 64%Rejoin EU: 55%Rejoin Single Market: 50%Rejoin Customs Union: 48%Status quo: 27%Loosening ties further: 19%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-01-29T11:20:16.743Z

Has Brexit been more of a success or more of a failure?All BritonsMore of a success: 11%More of a failure: 62%Neither: 20%Leave votersMore of a success: 22%More of a failure: 32%Neither: 38%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-01-29T11:20:16.744Z

Looking at this polling, which is in line with other polls, it is clear the public are unhappy with the current Brexit settlement. Last week there was talk that Kemi Badenoch may have to have a Khrushchev moment and denounce Liz Truss but a bigger moment where she has to denounce the Tory role in Brexit.

Politicians often follow the lead of the public and it is clear rejoining the single market would be the minimum which would be a crushing blow for many Brexiteers but when far fewer people think Brexit has been a success than approve of Sir Keir Starmer, that’s how bad Brexit is viewed.

It is a sign of a healthy democracy for the public to change their mind, Brexit may turn out to be like America’s flirtation with prohibition.

