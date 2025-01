Standing shoulder to shoulder with Trump might not be very popular

Its inauguration day in the US and new polling by @IpsosUK shows 63% of Britons have an unfavourable view of incoming President Trump.https://t.co/hZebGgK8Zy pic.twitter.com/MEI2aHT3ty — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) January 20, 2025

I am quite intrigued by the age split with a strong correlation with age and favourability/unfavourability towards Trump.

I think Trump will be an overall hindrance to Nigel Farage, particularly if and when tariffs hit the pockets of British voters.

TSE