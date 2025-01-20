How long can Trump last?

The orange one will be back in the Oval Office today and Ladbrokes have a couple of betting markets related to his tenure.

I do not expect Trump to be impeached and convicted during his second term because of the broad immunity the majority of SCOTUS have granted him.

Secondly in language the the MAGA crowd would understand, the GOP are a bunch of beta cucks who would never try and convict Trump, primus inter pares is J.D. Vance who in the past has called Tump America’s Hitler and now has kissed the ring and is Trump’s Veep.

The only things that will stop Trump serving a full second term is an assasination or broader health condition and that’s something that I am not betting on.

