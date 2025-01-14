Does Kemi need to be more modest and self effacing?

The Critic have published an article focusing on what they see as Kemi Badenoch’s Achilles’ heel

“Kemi, unfortunately, has bought into her own mythology. Her self-image far outstrips her actual abilities, a dangerous delusion that has led her to miscalculate time and again. This overinflated sense of self is perhaps best captured by her childhood friend Taiwo Togun, who said Kemi’s mindset is: “I’m probably the best thing in the room, you just don’t realise it, and you will realise it sooner or later.” “ | I suspect this forthrightness stems from her father, Femi Adegoke, who also dabbled in political activism. Femi’s nickname in Yoruba, by the way, was “obstinacy”. “

I am not sure this is a valid criticism per se, every party leader often has a fanatical amount of self belief, I am sure similar criticisms would have been aimed at Mrs Thatcher during the mid to late 1970s. The observation in The Critic might explain why Kemi Badenoch gets involved in so many needless spats, she has to prove to the world that she’s right.

As somebody who has a (deserved) reputation for brashness I would advise Kemi Badenoch to deploy a sense of humour and self effacing approach, it might help her with her colleagues and the wider public.

