If Lab doesn’t succeed perhaps the voters will turn to somebody other than the Tories? If Lab doesn’t succeed perhaps the voters will turn to somebody other than the Tories? 13/1/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment That's why the change frame was so powerful last July and why the new government has faced such backlash for being seen to be not having delivered change/ changing things too slowly. pic.twitter.com/cPOxpaLqVC— Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) January 13, 2025 So I think it's fair to say some of the situation Labour finds itself in, in terms of public opinion can be laid at their feet – winter fuel, freebies and farmers. But it's also a reflection of how unhappy people are with the status quo and their demand for change.— Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) January 13, 2025 TSE