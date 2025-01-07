Is Mark Carney the man to defeat the Conservatives?

Mark Carney (yes, that Mark Carney) opens as 6/5 favourite to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal Party Leaderhttps://t.co/DIiC9EqRU8 pic.twitter.com/Kyli4i1kId — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) January 7, 2025

My knowledge about Canadian politics is somewhat limited but I am not sure an ex banker, even an excellent one like Mark Carney, is best placed to win an election.

Those more knowledgable about Canadian politics could proffer some value in this market.

For puntastic potential I hope the Liberals choose François-Philippe Champagne.

TSE