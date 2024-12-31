So far the voters do not see Badenoch as a Prime Minister in waiting

New from @IpsosUK who would make the better PM?



Keir Starmer 32%

Kemi Badenoch 18%



More https://t.co/ZKOsZsGfFq pic.twitter.com/H74hZd7ORx — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) December 30, 2024

Best Prime Minister polling is something that has a strong incumbency bias and it is only worth noting when the leader of the opposition starts winning this metric consistently as it usually heralds a change of government

What is truly intriguing about this polling is that Nigel Farage leads Kemi Badenoch on this metric which will help Farage as he is trying to set up the next general election as a straight fight between Labour and Reform which would see the Tories eclipsed into third place or lower. Some of Farage’s lead can be explained by Farage having a better name recognition compared to the relative newcomer Badenoch.

There is plenty of time for Badenoch to turn this around but she really needs to avoid pointless spats like the Reform membership numbers which really doesn’t make her look like a Prime Minister in waiting.

TSE