Farewell to the year with two massive elections

From a political betting perspective 2024 was an epic year, a UK general election, a US presidential election with the incumbent quitting the race in July, a Tory leadership contest, a French legislative election, and the betting on the date of the UK general election which has gotten some people in real trouble.

Regretfully 2025 is going to be a fallow year for election betting as the only major bettable* elections are in Germany, Canada, Ireland, and Australia, the latter two use the alternative voting system. The UK elections are in limbo due to planned changes, which could deprive us of information to tell us the political environment.

I am not expecting 2025 to be a quiet and nondescript year thanks to the return of Donald Trump (aided and abetted by Elon Musk who is a lab accident away from being a Batman villain) and the current Labour government which is determined to go out of its way to step on every available banana skin. With Kemi Badenoch underwhelming and Nigel Farage being Nigel Farage 2025 has the potential to be a wild ride.

TSE

*Wordpress tells me bettable isn’t a word, it should be, let us make bettable the word of 2025.