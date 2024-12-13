What is it about British party leaders and sandwiches?

Ed Miliband must sympathise with Kemi Badenoch today. Given how he was mercilessly mocked over his attempt to eat a bacon sandwich seeing Kemi Badenoch getting mocked over her views on sandwiches Tories cannot complain about the coverage meted out to Kemi Badenoch.

I love my sandwiches (except the time my staff brought me a Vegan No Salmon & No Cream Cheese Sandwich) and I am not surprised the reactions to Badenoch’s comments. That she has managed to make Starmer look in touch might be her greatest achievement.

What should really worry Tories is just how many key issues Badenoch is wrong and out of touch with the Great British public, inter alia, saying that sandwiches being awful and Die Hard being a Christmas film.

If she really wants to annoy the British public on the subject of food and drink she should announce that when it comes to a cup of tea she puts the milk in first then microwaves the tea.

TSE

PS – The Daily Star should be praised for using the word ‘comestibles’ on their front page.