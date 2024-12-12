It’s Kemi Badenough for the Tories as they sink to third

Find Out Now voting intention:

? Labour: 26% (+3)

? Reform UK: 25% (+1)

? Conservatives: 23% (-3)

? Lib Dems: 11% (-)

? Greens: 9% (-)



Changes from 4th December

[Find Out Now, 11th December, N=4,694]



In addition, due to Labour, the Conservatives and Reform UK being very close together, their relative rankings can change very easily, even if there are only slight changes in their levels of support



I suspect for the new few months (if not years) we might see three parties oscillate in the polls given how close the top three are.

It should worry Badenoch that there’s no evidence of a new leader bounce, I suspect if we see this type of polling happen long term then the parliamentary party will look at ditching her before the general election.

Normally Labour polling on 26% would lead to leadership speculation but 26% now sees leads in the polls and push the Tories into the third which would cement Starmer’s reputation as the Tory slayer.

Under FPTP with three parties within in 3% of each other could see utter carnage in the number of seats won.

TSE