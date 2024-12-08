Braverman set to defect to Reform (no, not that one, yet)

EXC: Suella Braverman’s husband to defect to Reform



And sources say they expect her to follow suit next yearhttps://t.co/kKcTwNyVVc — Anna Mikhailova (@AVMikhailova) December 8, 2024

Like many I expect Suella Braverman to defect to Reform at some point in the next few months.

I try and see the best in people but I consider Braverman a ghastly person and eve ghastlier politician, the sort of person who would switch off somebody’s life support machine just to charge her phone so she could Tweet something political/on the culture wars.

If Suella Braverman did defect it would be no great loss to the Tory Party (just look at her multiple stints as Home Secretary) and with the defection so long trailed if and when it happens it will lose any impact.

If Reform are set to eclipse the Tories then I would expect to see a plethora of defections before the general election, every defection would destabilise Kemi Badenoch given the small size of the parliamentary Conservative party.

TSE