Eclipsing Badenoch. Soon Farage could be the favourite to be the next PM

It is quite something that a party with a mere five MPs and their leader soon could be favourite to be the next Prime Minister.

My view is Farage is a lay in this market because if it looks like Labour are going to be eclipsed by Reform (and potentially the Tories) then Labour will look at replacing Starmer before the next election (or Starmer voluntarily stands down.)

So the value might be with the likes of Wes Streeting and Angela Rayner.

TSE