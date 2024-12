Following Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons against the west, 26% of Britons say defence is one of the most important issues facing the country, the highest level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022



The economy: 49% (-2 from 16-18 Nov)

Immigration: 42% (-2)

One thing that could allow Starmer to break his election promises about tax rises on income tax and other certain taxes would be increased defence spending due to the actions of the Russian bear and the rhetoric of the incoming US President.

If you’re worried about nuclear war then I suggest you watch the 1984 film Threads which is currently available to watch on the BBC iPlayer, click this link here.

TSE