A game changer or a QTWTAIN?

Will Elon Musk give Nigel Farage $100m to make him PM?



The Tesla boss, who used his immense fortune to help Donald Trump’s campaign, is turning his attention to Britain ??https://t.co/efMWprVZRl — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) December 1, 2024

If Musk via his companies makes permissible donations to Farage’s party to the value reported then would be a game changer in some respects. Whilst there are spending limits during election periods, outside that a £100 million donation would help Reform to target voters and make their vote more efficient.

As Kamala Harris can attest there’s not automaticity that outspending your opponents leads you to winning the election. I also expect a foreigner trying to impact a general election will be as successful as the Guardian’s letter writing campaign during the 2004 US presidential election.

TSE