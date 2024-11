Butter is Britons' preferred spread in a sandwich by a clear margin



Butter: 59%

Margarine: 13%

Mayonnaise: 11%

Something else: 5%



No spread: 6%https://t.co/gxDbKuKKjA pic.twitter.com/uhN7CmoKw9 — YouGov (@YouGov) November 22, 2024

If you are one of the thirteen per cent please explain yourselves in the comments and let us not even get started on the eleven per cent who went for mayo.



TSE