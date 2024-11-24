Views on assisted dying Views on assisted dying 24/11/2024 TSE Comments 0 Comment When asked to describe their views on assisted dying both in principle and in practice, here’s what the public said:Support in principle + practice: 59%Support in principle, in practice don’t think possible to create adequate laws: 19%Oppose in principle, but willing to… pic.twitter.com/SNNBLS1ocW— YouGov (@YouGov) November 22, 2024 How do Britons feel about the requirements of the assisted dying bill?Must have mental capacity to consent and have given clear and independent decision: 85% say should be a requirementMade 2 signed, separate declarations expressing wish to die: 81%2 independent judges must… pic.twitter.com/Lkgpxmrmnw— YouGov (@YouGov) November 22, 2024 59% of Britons say assisted dying is something they would consider for themselves if they had a terminal illness that was painful and/or debilitating68% would want it available as an option for loved oneshttps://t.co/pBQIvPia2s pic.twitter.com/RF6bjT37g8— YouGov (@YouGov) November 22, 2024 Under what circumstances do Britons think assisted dying should be legal?Patient has terminal illness that is painful and/or debilitating: 83% should be legalPatient has terminal illness: 80%When patient has incurable condition that is painful and/or debilitating, but not… pic.twitter.com/f3HANTgDiL— YouGov (@YouGov) November 22, 2024 TSE