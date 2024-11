A new addition (or two) to the ever growing republican movement

The normally compliant Daily Mail reporting on the demise of the Royals and accepting that the argument for a Republic is all too persuasive. The Royals days as Head of State are numbered. pic.twitter.com/nsa0oWq8Fr — Labour for a Republic ??? (@Labour4Republic) November 22, 2024

With the revelation that King’s coronation cost an obscene £72 million there’s been a backlash but my 2024 bingo card didn’t have the Daily Star joining the republican movement nor did it have the normally obsequious Daily Mail admitting the republican movement has some all-too persuasive arguments.

As Liz Truss can attest, once you’ve got the Daily Star after you then things usually turn out sub-optimally.

TSE