2001. Labour Manifesto Launch.



Deputy PM John Prescott is hit by an egg after encountering pro-fox-hunting protesters in Rhyl.



He responds with a left jab.



Prescott later tells Blair 'well you asked me to go out and connect with the electorate'.



RIP John Prescott. Hull legend, pint downer, jag owner and the best sitcom cameo of all time



You didn’t have to share John Prescott’s politics to admire him, I liked his loyalty to Tony Blair coupled with the fact behind the scenes there was no sycophancy. I admired the fact that when a pro fox hunting thug assaulted him Prescott went from being two Jags to two jabs.

TSE