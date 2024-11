NEW from @IpsosUK 41% say they are worse off since Labour took office. 15% say better off.



— Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) November 20, 2024

When you compare the current Labour performance versus the Tory performance in May of this year then this bodes ill for Labour. The good news for them is that we are potentially over fifty-five months away from the next general election which is more than enough time for Labour to turn things around, I suspect Starmer will need a new Chanellor to help turn things around.

TSE