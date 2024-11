These are revelations from my new book OUT, serialised in the Sunday Times. The first remark was made directly to a minister in Nov 2019. The second was relayed by a senior courtier to a cabinet minister at the Privy Council meeting after her death https://t.co/VoXvjibGrl — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 10, 2024

The book details how Johnson held a secret meeting to prorogue parliament at Chevening in August 2019 wearing bermuda shorts and work shoes in which he had played tennis 5/ https://t.co/VoXvjib8BN — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 10, 2024

NEW: Johnson asked Cox to withold information from the cabinet on prorogation. Ten minutes before the cabinet conference call he ran the attorney general and asked him not to mention his misgivings. Cox agreed but was uncomfortable 7/ https://t.co/VoXvjib8BN — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 10, 2024

Mandarins also threatened to "down tools" and mutiny if Johnson and Cummings broke the law and refused to send the letter asking the EU for an extension mandated by the Benn Act 9/ https://t.co/VoXvjibGrl — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 10, 2024

Cummings suggested that Johnson should dare the police to arrest him. MacNamara pointed out that the police in No 10 "work for the Queen" and would do the arresting themselves 11/ https://t.co/VoXvjib8BN — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 10, 2024

Eddie Lister, another Johnson aide, asked whether the Queen could sack Johnson. MacNamara made clear that civil servants would advise her to do just that 12/ https://t.co/VoXvjib8BN — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 10, 2024

I know the identity of the courtier concerned and I spoke to my source on this today, who is adamant that my book gives an accurate account of what the courtier said at this Privy Council meeting pic.twitter.com/kbDmED82YG — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 10, 2024

The latest revelation about the prorogation scandal confirms Boris Johnson isn’t fit to lead anything.

Quite rightly our current King was furious about how his mother was treated, Prince William was similarly furious about Boris Johnson’s role in ‘the greatest act of constitutional vandalism since Charles I sent soldiers to arrest five members of the Long Parliament’, I cannot see either asking Boris Johnson to form a government.

