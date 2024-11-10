We were out before 7am on polling day, putting one final leaflet out in my village. I’ve been at it for an hour, the fine drizzle is starting to get annoying, and then I cut a finger on someone’s gate.

As I did my best not to bleed onto the leaflets, I did stop and ask – why do I keep doing this?

On Thursday I stood as the Liberal Democrats candidate for the Central Buchan ward on Aberdeenshire council. The second time this election cycle I have stood for election to this enormous council, and the second time that I have lost.

I’ve stood for public election 6 times and lost 5 of them. The only time I succeeded was being elected onto the lowest rung there is – a parish council. I’ve lost twice this year, and yet I’m already thinking about the next two campaigns…

What motivates anyone to stand for election in this modern era? Where anything you say or do can be attacked in real time 24 hours a day on social media? For a name party or a small party or no party? Running because you want to serve? Or because you have an issue that nobody else can fix?

Politics is about power, but its also about participation. My hat goes off to everyone who does it, whatever their political persuasion. With very few exceptions I have always found myself getting on with opposing candidates. The camaraderie of candidacy, a shared experience? Perhaps we’re all a little mad after all.

Rochdale Pioneers